Iraq security briefing: Anti-Terror operations, forgery busted, and criminal arrests
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents across Iraq on September 5, 2025.
- Arrests in Security Campaign (Kirkuk)
Kirkuk Police arrested 28 wanted individuals. Patrols apprehended two suspects, seized two pistols, arrested a thief, and fined 57 vehicles.
- Human Smuggling Network Disrupted (Iraq-wide)
Iraqi Security Forces detained 194 foreigners who entered Iraq illegally.
- Armed Clash Kills and Injures (Al-Anbar)
A gunfight in Al-Karma district killed one and injured five.
- Terrorists free area in Wadi Hauran (Al-Anbar)
Defense Ministry forces secured the 370-kilometer Wadi Hauran valley, declaring the area ‘’terrorists free.’’
- Generator Sector Violations (Baghdad)
National Security Service arrested 39 violators, recovered illegally collected funds, and documented 76 written commitments.
- Fatal Stabbing in Al-Batha (Dhi Qar)
A man in his twenties stabbed a friend twice in the heart during a gathering west of al-Nasiriyah.
- Children Drown in Euphrates (Dhi Qar)
Two Syrian girls, under 12, drowned while learning to swim near a park in central al-Nasiriyah. Bodies sent to the forensic department.
- Suicide Attempt Prevented (Dhi Qar)
River police rescued a woman in her thirties who attempted to jump from Al-Zaytoun Bridge and handed her to authorities.
- Shooting in Tikrit (Saladin)
Security forces arrested a man who shot his brother during a family dispute. Victim hospitalized.
- Traffic Collision in Tuz Khurmatu (Saladin)
Two injured after a pickup collided with another vehicle near the Turkmen Front headquarters. Authorities opened an investigation.