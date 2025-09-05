Iraq security briefing: Anti-Terror operations, forgery busted, and criminal arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents across Iraq on September 5, 2025.

- Arrests in Security Campaign (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police arrested 28 wanted individuals. Patrols apprehended two suspects, seized two pistols, arrested a thief, and fined 57 vehicles.

- Human Smuggling Network Disrupted (Iraq-wide)

Iraqi Security Forces detained 194 foreigners who entered Iraq illegally.

- Armed Clash Kills and Injures (Al-Anbar)

A gunfight in Al-Karma district killed one and injured five.

- Terrorists free area in Wadi Hauran (Al-Anbar)

Defense Ministry forces secured the 370-kilometer Wadi Hauran valley, declaring the area ‘’terrorists free.’’

- Generator Sector Violations (Baghdad)

National Security Service arrested 39 violators, recovered illegally collected funds, and documented 76 written commitments.

- Fatal Stabbing in Al-Batha (Dhi Qar)

A man in his twenties stabbed a friend twice in the heart during a gathering west of al-Nasiriyah.

- Children Drown in Euphrates (Dhi Qar)

Two Syrian girls, under 12, drowned while learning to swim near a park in central al-Nasiriyah. Bodies sent to the forensic department.

- Suicide Attempt Prevented (Dhi Qar)

River police rescued a woman in her thirties who attempted to jump from Al-Zaytoun Bridge and handed her to authorities.

- Shooting in Tikrit (Saladin)

Security forces arrested a man who shot his brother during a family dispute. Victim hospitalized.

- Traffic Collision in Tuz Khurmatu (Saladin)

Two injured after a pickup collided with another vehicle near the Turkmen Front headquarters. Authorities opened an investigation.