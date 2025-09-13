Iraq Security Brief: Stalled Projects, Fatal Accidents, and Arrests
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 13, 2025.
- Italian Citizen Found Dead (Baghdad)
Authorities discovered the body of an Italian citizen inside a hotel in Baghdad under unclear circumstances.
- Iraqi Air Force Commander Visits Pakistan (Islamabad)
Major General Mohannad Al-Asadi led a delegation to the Pakistani Air Force headquarters in Islamabad to enhance air defense cooperation.
- Iraqi Soldiers Injured in Explosion (Diyala)
Two Iraqi army personnel were wounded in an explosion in Jamil Al-Khdeer, south of Bahraz district, Diyala province.
- Arrests from Al-Qurban Group (Dhi Qar)
Authorities in Dhi Qar detained three members of the Al-Qurban group, including a senior leader, in the southern part of the province.
- Tribal Clash (Dhi Qar)
A tribal dispute erupted near Transport Minister Razzak Moheebs’ residence north of Al-Nasiriyah.
- Armed Disputes (Baghdad)
In Baghdad’s al-Rashidiya district, a conflict escalated to gunfire, killing one person while the assailant fled. Authorities linked the dispute to financial disagreements.
- Drone Intercepted Near Green Zone (Baghdad)
US Embassy air defenses in Baghdad downed a drone near Baghdad’s Green Zone. The device carried no explosives and was used only for photography.
- Missing Youth Reports Denied (Baghdad)
Baghdad Operations Command denied reports of eight missing youths in Tarmiya, confirming that wanted individuals had been arrested.
- Minor Fire Controlled in Green Zone (Baghdad)
A small fire involving waste and dry vegetation broke out near Kaso company in the Green Zone. Authorities contained the fire with no injuries.
- Weapons Display Arrests (Baghdad)
Security forces detained young individuals who posted videos displaying firearms on social media.
- Stabbing in Abu Ghraib (Baghdad)
A citizen was seriously injured after being stabbed by a masked assailant in Abu Ghraib. One suspect was arrested.
- Construction Worker Dies in Electrocution (Baghdad)
A worker fell from height at the under-construction Iraq Mall in Dora, suffering a fatal electric shock.
- Police Officers Killed in Traffic Accident (Al-Anbar)
Commissioners Falah Al-Obaidi and Nebras Al-Mahlawi of the Fourth Emergency Battalion died in a traffic accident while heading to duty.
- Suicide Attempt Prevented (Kirkuk)
Community police prevented a girl from jumping off a bridge in Al-Quriya. Authorities, with her family, de-escalated the situation and provided support.