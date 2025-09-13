Iraq Security Brief: Stalled Projects, Fatal Accidents, and Arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 13, 2025.

- Italian Citizen Found Dead (Baghdad)

Authorities discovered the body of an Italian citizen inside a hotel in Baghdad under unclear circumstances.

- Iraqi Air Force Commander Visits Pakistan (Islamabad)

Major General Mohannad Al-Asadi led a delegation to the Pakistani Air Force headquarters in Islamabad to enhance air defense cooperation.

- Iraqi Soldiers Injured in Explosion (Diyala)

Two Iraqi army personnel were wounded in an explosion in Jamil Al-Khdeer, south of Bahraz district, Diyala province.

- Arrests from Al-Qurban Group (Dhi Qar)

Authorities in Dhi Qar detained three members of the Al-Qurban group, including a senior leader, in the southern part of the province.

- Tribal Clash (Dhi Qar)

A tribal dispute erupted near Transport Minister Razzak Moheebs’ residence north of Al-Nasiriyah.

- Armed Disputes (Baghdad)

In Baghdad’s al-Rashidiya district, a conflict escalated to gunfire, killing one person while the assailant fled. Authorities linked the dispute to financial disagreements.

- Drone Intercepted Near Green Zone (Baghdad)

US Embassy air defenses in Baghdad downed a drone near Baghdad’s Green Zone. The device carried no explosives and was used only for photography.

- Missing Youth Reports Denied (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command denied reports of eight missing youths in Tarmiya, confirming that wanted individuals had been arrested.

- Minor Fire Controlled in Green Zone (Baghdad)

A small fire involving waste and dry vegetation broke out near Kaso company in the Green Zone. Authorities contained the fire with no injuries.

- Weapons Display Arrests (Baghdad)

Security forces detained young individuals who posted videos displaying firearms on social media.

- Stabbing in Abu Ghraib (Baghdad)

A citizen was seriously injured after being stabbed by a masked assailant in Abu Ghraib. One suspect was arrested.

- Construction Worker Dies in Electrocution (Baghdad)

A worker fell from height at the under-construction Iraq Mall in Dora, suffering a fatal electric shock.

- Police Officers Killed in Traffic Accident (Al-Anbar)

Commissioners Falah Al-Obaidi and Nebras Al-Mahlawi of the Fourth Emergency Battalion died in a traffic accident while heading to duty.

- Suicide Attempt Prevented (Kirkuk)

Community police prevented a girl from jumping off a bridge in Al-Quriya. Authorities, with her family, de-escalated the situation and provided support.