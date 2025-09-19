Iraq security brief: ISIS crackdown, homicides, and manhunts
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 19, 2025.
- Kurdish Farmers Attacked (Kirkuk)
A group of Kurdish farmers was attacked in a Tuz Khurmatu village, leaving one injured and another abducted. Security forces launched a manhunt.
- Suicide Case (Nineveh)
A young man hanged himself at home due to family disputes, security sources confirmed.
- Murder Case Solved (Dhi Qar)
Police found a man stabbed to death in Al-Badaah, Shatra. Two suspects were arrested and referred for questioning.
- ISIS Leader Killed in Syria (Baghdad)
The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) killed Omar Abdul Qadir Bassam, aka Abdul Rahman Al-Halabi, a senior ISIS leader, in Syria, in coordination with the Global Coalition. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strike.
- Family Dispute Killing (Baghdad)
Three relatives killed a man in Al-Rashid, south of Baghdad, security sources reported.
- French ISIS Members Transferred to Iraq (Nationwide)
Iraqi Intelligence Service confirmed the transfer of 47 French ISIS members from Syria to Iraq.