Iraq security brief: ISIS crackdown, homicides, and manhunts

2025-09-19T21:54:15+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 19, 2025.

- Kurdish Farmers Attacked (Kirkuk)

A group of Kurdish farmers was attacked in a Tuz Khurmatu village, leaving one injured and another abducted. Security forces launched a manhunt.

- Suicide Case (Nineveh)

A young man hanged himself at home due to family disputes, security sources confirmed.

- Murder Case Solved (Dhi Qar)

Police found a man stabbed to death in Al-Badaah, Shatra. Two suspects were arrested and referred for questioning.

- ISIS Leader Killed in Syria (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) killed Omar Abdul Qadir Bassam, aka Abdul Rahman Al-Halabi, a senior ISIS leader, in Syria, in coordination with the Global Coalition. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strike.

- Family Dispute Killing (Baghdad)

Three relatives killed a man in Al-Rashid, south of Baghdad, security sources reported.

- French ISIS Members Transferred to Iraq (Nationwide)

Iraqi Intelligence Service confirmed the transfer of 47 French ISIS members from Syria to Iraq.

