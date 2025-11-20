Iraq security update: Accidents, arrests, and court rulings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 20 2025.

- Worker Dies in Construction Accident (Diyala)

A worker died after falling from a building under construction in Diyala. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

- Furniture Auction Fire (Basra)

A fire broke out at a furniture auction in al-Safwan district. Civil Defense teams contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading. No casualties were reported.

- ISIS Members Sentenced to Life Imprisonment (Karbala)

The Karbala Criminal Court sentenced 19 ISIS members, including one woman, to life imprisonment for setting fire to several Hussainiyas during the 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage.

- Fatal Traffic Collision (Al-Anbar)

One person was killed and others injured in a collision between a light vehicle and a truck at Kilometer 35 west of Ramadi.

- Drug Dealer Arrested (Baghdad)

Baghdad police arrested a drug dealer after an exchange of fire. Weapons, explosives, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were seized from his residence.

- Drug Traffickers Sentenced (Dhi Qar)

Two individuals were sentenced to 12 and 15 years in prison and fined 15 million dinars each for trafficking crystal meth.

- Man Found Shot Dead (Diyala)

Authorities discovered a young man shot dead in Diyala. Investigations are ongoing.

- Suicide Attempt Prevented (Kirkuk)

Police rescued a young man attempting suicide in Kirkuk. He was transferred to a hospital for care, and authorities are investigating the cause.

- Man Killed in Food Dispute (Basra)

A young man was killed in a dispute over a cup of “lablabi,” a traditional boiled chickpea dish, in central Basra.

- Murder Suspects Arrested (Diyala)

Diyala police arrested suspects in the killing of a citizen in Al-Abbara district.