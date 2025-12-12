Iraq security update: Shootings, arrests, and public safety incidents

2025-12-12T21:27:14+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 12, 2025.

- Fatal Armed Attack (Saladin)

A security source confirmed that a man was shot dead in Zallaya district. His brother returned fire, preventing the assailants, estimated at two to three, from entering the house. The victim’s family inside escaped unharmed.

- Armored Deployment (Maysan)

An armored military force was deployed south of Maysan to enforce law across Amara city, aiming to curb rising tribal conflicts.

- Residency Violations Arrests (Karbala)

Karbala Police detained nine individuals, both locals and foreigners, for violating residency regulations.

- Suicide Incident (Baghdad)

A man from Babil province died by suicide in a Baghdad hotel.

- Accidental Shooting Fatality (Kirkuk)

A young man accidentally shot his cousin with an air gun in Al-Hawija, resulting in immediate death.

- Illegal Entry Arrests (Nineveh)

Nineveh Military Intelligence arrested four foreigners attempting to enter the province illegally and handed them to relevant authorities.

- Shooting During Funeral (Kirkuk)

Two people were injured by gunfire inside a vehicle during funeral ceremonies.

- ISIS Weapons Smuggling Suspects Apprehended (Najaf / Al-Anbar)

A group suspected of smuggling weapons to ISIS was arrested during a covert operation between Najaf and Al-Anbar provinces.

- Floods Kill Six (Nationwide)

Heavy rain and flash floods over the past three days have killed six people and injured two others across multiple provinces.

