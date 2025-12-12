Iraq security update: Shootings, arrests, and public safety incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 12, 2025.
- Fatal Armed Attack (Saladin)
A security source confirmed that a man was shot dead in Zallaya district. His brother returned fire, preventing the assailants, estimated at two to three, from entering the house. The victim’s family inside escaped unharmed.
- Armored Deployment (Maysan)
An armored military force was deployed south of Maysan to enforce law across Amara city, aiming to curb rising tribal conflicts.
- Residency Violations Arrests (Karbala)
Karbala Police detained nine individuals, both locals and foreigners, for violating residency regulations.
- Suicide Incident (Baghdad)
A man from Babil province died by suicide in a Baghdad hotel.
- Accidental Shooting Fatality (Kirkuk)
A young man accidentally shot his cousin with an air gun in Al-Hawija, resulting in immediate death.
- Illegal Entry Arrests (Nineveh)
Nineveh Military Intelligence arrested four foreigners attempting to enter the province illegally and handed them to relevant authorities.
- Shooting During Funeral (Kirkuk)
Two people were injured by gunfire inside a vehicle during funeral ceremonies.
- ISIS Weapons Smuggling Suspects Apprehended (Najaf / Al-Anbar)
A group suspected of smuggling weapons to ISIS was arrested during a covert operation between Najaf and Al-Anbar provinces.
- Floods Kill Six (Nationwide)
Heavy rain and flash floods over the past three days have killed six people and injured two others across multiple provinces.