Flood devastation: Kurdistan Region registers extensive losses

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Heavy floods that recently swept Al-Sulaymaniyah province in Kurdistan Region left two people dead, injured a dozen others, while displacing hundreds of families, according to the Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC).

In a statement, the Center reported that the floods, which struck from December 8 to 10, damaged more than 1,600 homes, 200 vehicles, and over 100 shops and markets. Chamchamal district absorbed the worst impact, with more than 1,000 homes and 150 commercial properties battered by the surge. Takia and Shuresh also endured extensive destruction across residential areas, vehicles, and local businesses.

Public spaces and government facilities sustained heavy losses as well. Twenty-five parks—five of them major sites—were ruined in Chamchamal. Floodwaters also reached the district culture hall, public library, passport office, traffic police building, and the Kurdish security forces (Asayish) center.

The floods disrupted essential services. Water supplies to Chamchamal and Shuresh were halted after pipelines were damaged, while roads linking the district to Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah experienced extensive harm. Large numbers of livestock, including horses, cows, and poultry, were also lost.

A volunteer-led aid campaign is underway to support families affected by the disaster. Speaking to Shafaq News, Mulla Nader Ali, one of the campaign’s members, reported that $8,600, 53 million Iraqi dinars (about $40,441), 500 euros, and 12 trucks loaded with fuel, food, clothing, and cleaning supplies are secured for distribution beginning Saturday.

