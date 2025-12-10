Floods in Al-Sulaymaniyah: Volunteers lead cleanup campaign

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Volunteers in the Chamchamal district of Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah launched a large cleanup campaign on Wednesday to remove debris and repair damage caused by the floods.

Photos obtained by Shafaq News showed large numbers of volunteers, accompanied by heavy machinery and bulldozers, working to help return the district and surrounding areas to normal conditions.

Aram Risha, who leads the volunteer campaign, told Shafaq News that teams began work early in the morning, clearing main streets, opening drainage channels, and pumping water from several flooded homes. He said government departments and security forces had launched major response efforts since the previous night, but volunteers mobilized to reinforce those operations due to the scale of damage across the district.

The floods occurred amid a broader pattern of severe storm systems sweeping across northern Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, overwhelming drainage networks and damaging homes and roads in several districts.

Yesterday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani directed government agencies to assist residents affected by floods in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district, where six people were killed or injured.