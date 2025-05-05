Storm wreaks havoc on Kurdistan schools

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, severe storms accompanied by heavy rainfall caused significant damage to three schools in the Chamchamal district of Al-Sulaymaniyah, local education officials reported.

Abdullah Hama Kaka Rash, director of Chamchamal’s education department, confirmed that Gulsheny Bnarati School, located in the district center, sustained extensive damage after high winds destroyed two of its portable classrooms.

In Takya subdistrict, an upper secondary school was also affected after internal power poles collapsed due to the storm.

A third facility, Marwan Ham Nada School in Shorsh subdistrict, suffered material damage.

No casualties have been recorded at all sites.

Technical teams have begun assessing the extent of the destruction to prepare for urgent repairs. “We call on the relevant authorities to intervene immediately to secure the damaged schools and ensure continuity of education,” Kaka Rash urged.