Emergency in US Over Unprecedented Event in a Decade

Shafaq News/ The National Weather Service (NWS) in the United States forecasted on Sunday that the ongoing winter storm would result in the heaviest snowfall the country has witnessed in 10 years.

Five US states, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Virginia, and Kentucky, have declared states of emergency in anticipation of hazardous weather conditions, which will lead to snow accumulation on roadways.

Kansas and Missouri have already experienced heavy snowfall, with authorities warning that current driving conditions are "highly dangerous and increase the likelihood of stranded vehicles."

Around 12 US states are being affected by the powerful winter storm, reaching areas that haven't seen similar storms in recent years, making January the coldest month since 2011.

Snowfall is expected to accumulate to at least 8 inches, particularly north of Interstate 70. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings from Kansas and Missouri, with reports of blizzard-like conditions reaching as far as New Jersey by Monday.