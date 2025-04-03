Israel launches “new stage” in Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Israel has entered a "new stage" in its military campaign against Hamas, employing new tactics to dismantle the group’s military and political structure while securing the release of hostages, Israeli Army Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin declared on Thursday.

In his first press briefing since assuming the role, Defrin said the army is maintaining “operational ambiguity” to retain the element of surprise, stating, “Our actions will speak,” he added.

Since the resumption of the war in Gaza on March 18, Israeli forces have struck more than 600 targets and killed over 250 Hamas fighters, including 12 senior officials in the group's military and political wings, he revealed. He also reiterated his accusations against Hamas, claiming it uses civilian institutions and residents as human shields to carry out its operations.

The Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a final warning on X, urging Gaza City residents to evacuate southward before an attack, accusing militant groups of firing rockets from civilian areas.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في مناطق بلدة غزة القديمة والصبرة وتل الهوى والزيتون الغربي🔴هذا انذار مسبق وأخير قبل الهجوم!🔴⭕️تعود المنظمات الإرهابية وتطلق قذائفها الصاروخية من داخل المدنيين.⭕️لقد حذرنا هذه المنطقة مرات عديدة. ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم عليكم الانتقال… pic.twitter.com/5rZtJAf7Og — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 3, 2025

Medical sources also informed Al Jazeera that 112 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza today, with 71 casualties reported in Gaza city.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the cumulative toll since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, has risen to 50,523 deaths and 114,776 injuries.