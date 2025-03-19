Israel to extend time for hostage negotiations

Shafaq News/ Israel is set to give more time to ongoing negotiations over a potential hostage deal with Hamas, despite the resumption of fighting in Gaza, Israeli media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Officials overseeing the hostage negotiations expressed concerns over the impact of renewed fighting, fearing it could jeopardize progress in talks. However, Israel believes that further advancements in the negotiations will not be possible without escalating military pressure.

Earlier today, the Israeli military announced launching a “limited ground operation” in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

In response, Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement, urging mediators to take decisive action in addressing violations. The group called on the guarantor parties to hold Israeli leadership accountable, specifically Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for any breaches of the truce and emphasized that Israel must not be allowed to escalate tensions further. The group also warned that such actions would have consequences for the ongoing negotiations.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the resumption of fighting on March 18 has resulted in 436 additional deaths and 678 injuries. These figures contribute to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, bringing the cumulative toll since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, to 49,547 deaths and 112,719 injuries.