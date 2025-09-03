Hamas renews Gaza ceasefire bid, Israel rejects terms

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Wednesday, Hamas reiterated readiness to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement in Gaza, while Israel swiftly rejected the group’s terms.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed its willingness to proceed with a deal that would secure the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners. The arrangement would end the war, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, reopen crossings for essential supplies, and begin reconstruction.

The group also voiced support for the immediate formation of an independent national technocratic administration to manage all aspects of governance in Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office dismissed the statement, insisting that “the war can end immediately” only on the conditions set by Israel’s cabinet. These include the release of all Israeli captives, Hamas’s disarmament, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, continued Israeli security control, and the establishment of an alternative civil authority.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas that “soon it will understand that it must choose between two options: accepting Israel’s conditions to end the war, or Gaza City will become the twin of Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” adding that the Israeli army was preparing “in full force,” Israeli media reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed three people and wounded several others in Gaza City’s al-Sabra neighborhood. Another raid on a nearby home left two more people dead and several missing. Further strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced families in different areas, causing additional deaths and injuries.

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, announced the launch of operations codenamed “Moses’ Staff” in response to Israel’s “Gideon 2” campaign.

Gaza’s Health Ministry revealed that since October 2023, 63,746 Palestinians have been killed and more than 161,245 wounded, including civilians who died from hunger and others killed while seeking aid.