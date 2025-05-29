Gaza ceasefire in doubt: Hamas finds proposal lacking

Shafaq News/ The United States remains uncertain whether Hamas will accept the ceasefire proposal brokered by US envoy Steve Witkoff, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce revealed on Thursday.

At a press briefing attended by Shafaq News correspondent, Bruce noted that Hamas has yet to issue a formal response to the proposal. She also emphasized Washington’s ongoing efforts to end the violence, ensure humanitarian access, and address what she described as an “increasingly catastrophic crisis” in Gaza.

Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Israel’s approval of the initiative, stating that Israeli authorities had signed the plan before it was delivered to Hamas.

The proposed framework outlines a two-month truce during which both sides would engage in negotiations aimed at securing a long-term ceasefire. Under the terms of the deal, Hamas would also release ten Israeli hostages and return the remains of eighteen others in two phases—five hostages and nine bodies at the start of the truce, and the same number on the seventh day.

In exchange, Israel would release 125 Palestinians serving life sentences, along with 1,111 detainees arrested since October 7. The plan also includes the transfer of the remains of 180 Palestinians.

Hamas has acknowledged receipt of the Witkoff proposal, confirming that its leadership is currently reviewing the offer. Additionally, the group underscored that any agreement must include tangible relief for civilians in Gaza and establish a pathway toward a lasting resolution to the conflict.

However, according to Agence France-Presse, a Hamas official indicated that the US-backed proposal endorsed by Israel “does not meet the movement’s demands.”

Notably, Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the capture of 251 hostages. Since then, at least 54,084 people have been killed in Gaza, according to figures released by the territory’s health ministry.