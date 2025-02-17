Arab Summit on Palestine faces possible postponement

Shafaq News/ The emergency Arab Summit, slated for February 27 in Egypt, may be postponed due to scheduling conflicts among participating leaders, Arab League Deputy Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said on Monday.

Zaki explained that Egypt is committed to ensuring maximum attendance to secure the summit's success, noting that any delay would be for purely logistical reasons.

The summit is expected to forge a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue, particularly in response to Israel’s displacement plan—which was later adopted by the US administration.

He added that most of the proposals originate from Egypt, with a focus on reconstruction efforts driven by the Palestinian workforce, aiming to keep Gaza’s residents in place and restore their livelihoods.

Zaki asserted that once a unified Arab position is achieved and endorsed at the Cairo summit, the US approach to Gaza—whether to displace Palestinians and evacuate the territory, or to use current actions to renegotiate governance—will become clear.

Addressing the Palestinian perspective, Zaki noted that the Israeli position appears to be limited to either ruling Gaza, installing a proxy, or evacuating the territory, all of which are rejected by the Palestinians. He stressed that only the Palestinian people have the right to choose their own leaders and govern Gaza.

In light of Gaza’s dire situation, he highlighted Egypt's proposal to establish a community support committee to manage the region, underscoring that Arab nations will only endorse measures acceptable to the Palestinians.

Regarding the role of Hamas, Zaki remarked, "Palestinian interests require Hamas to step out of the scene," referring to the progress made by Egyptian-led proposals for managing Gaza. He emphasized that this shift could resolve one of the key obstacles if the current situation persists, ultimately paving the way for a Palestinian-led governance in Gaza that restores normalcy.

Commenting on the Palestinian National Authority's position, Zaki cited their ongoing challenges under Israeli occupation—including financial strain and weakened security capabilities. He concluded by stressing that the current priority is to gradually restore confidence in Palestinian governance.

This summit takes place against the backdrop of severe devastation in Gaza, where nearly 70% of structures have been damaged or destroyed and the death toll remains high. A ceasefire, brokered on January 19, 2025, by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, includes provisions for the gradual exchange of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas.