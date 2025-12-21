Kurdistan Region seeks to deepen ties with Poland

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday signaled interest in expanding political and economic relations with Poland.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani received Warsaw’s newly appointed Consul General Maciej Zajdel in Erbil and said the Kurdistan Regional Government was ready to broaden cooperation with Poland across multiple sectors.

He also reiterated the Region’s aim to strengthen ties with European partners and deepen engagement in areas of mutual interest.

Zajdel, the statement added, expressed Poland’s desire to develop bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region.