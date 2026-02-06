Iraq transfers 2,250 ISIS detainees from Syria, urges international cooperation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has transferred 2,250 ISIS detainees from Syrian territory into its custody, a move Baghdad says places a global security responsibility on the country and requires sustained cooperation from the international community.

Head of the Security Media Cell Saad Maan told Shafaq News on Friday that the transfers were carried out by land and air, in direct coordination with the US-led Global Coalition, and involved extensive efforts by Iraqi security forces across multiple formations.

Maan said that the group includes Iraqi and Syrian nationals as well as other foreign nationals, adding that all detainees have been placed in “fortified detention facilities” equipped with comprehensive protection, control, and security measures to ensure the highest levels of safety.

“The Iraqi government was prepared for the transfers as part of its national duty to prevent threats to Iraq and other countries. Carrying this burden on behalf of the world requires support and cooperation from all concerned states,” he continued, stressing that Iraqi forces are capable of managing the file with high efficiency, explaining that the current approach relies on intelligence-led investigations. Cooperation from detainees during questioning, he added, can yield valuable security information and help uncover networks and leads that contribute to broader stability.

A high-level committee has been formed under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, with participation from relevant security agencies, to oversee the process. Maan said the first phase will involve preliminary interrogations, followed by subsequent legal procedures in line with approved frameworks.

He also underscored the central role of Iraq’s judiciary, praising recent judicial statements that set out clear legal mechanisms for handling the detainees. Those measures, he said, ensure the rule of law, protect rights, and uphold justice under the Iraqi constitution, in coordination with security authorities.

Iraqi officials expect the number of transferred ISIS members to eventually exceed 7,000, while the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation will document and provide investigators and courts with previously archived evidence and records.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces: How eastern Syria’s shifts could reignite a cross-border threat