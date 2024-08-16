Qatar, Egypt, and US announce joint statement on Gaza ceasefire talks

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States issued a joint statement regarding their recent 48-hour negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

The statement read, "Over the past 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive talks as mediators with the goal of securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees. These discussions were serious and constructive, conducted in a positive atmosphere."

The statement further clarified, "Earlier today in Doha, the United States, with the support of Qatar and Egypt, presented both parties with a proposal that narrows the gaps between them and aligns with the principles outlined by President Joe Biden on May 31, 2024, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 2735. This proposal builds on the points of agreement achieved over the past week and addresses the remaining gaps in a manner that facilitates the swift implementation of the agreement."

"Technical teams will continue to work in the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements for comprehensive humanitarian provisions of the agreement, as well as aspects related to hostages and detainees."

The three countries stated, "Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week, with hopes of reaching an agreement based on the terms presented today. As the leaders of the three countries noted last week, there is no time to waste and no excuses that justify further delays. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, initiate the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."

The statement concluded, "The path is now clear to achieve this outcome, save lives, provide relief to the people of Gaza, and ease regional tensions."