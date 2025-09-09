Netanyahu and Katz defend Doha strike, warn of escalation

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha was fully justified, citing the group’s role in the October 7 massacre and continued deadly attacks against Israelis.

Explosions struck Doha late Tuesday, where Hamas officials were meeting. Netanyahu’s office issued a blunt declaration: “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Prime Minister's Office:Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 9, 2025

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz said the strike followed fresh Hamas attacks and was carried out after security services were instructed to act on emerging operational opportunities.

The operation, codenamed Atzeret HaDin (Day of Judgment), was executed by the Israeli military and Shin Bet security service.

The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 9, 2025

Netanyahu stressed that Israel “would not hesitate to pursue Hamas leaders wherever they operate.” Katz warned that unless Hamas surrenders and releases hostages, Israel is prepared to unleash a “hurricane” on Gaza City.

The strike drew swift condemnation. Qatar denounced it as a “criminal assault” and a violation of sovereignty, while Turkiye and the United Nations said the attack jeopardized ongoing mediation efforts.