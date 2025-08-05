Israel kills 40 in Gaza as Netanyahu pushes for full occupation

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes overnight into Tuesday killed at least 40 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, including 10 civilians who were shot while waiting for food at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution center, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The total death toll has now surpassed 60,000, with more than 148,000 injured since the outbreak of the war.

The Health Ministry reported that five people, including three children, died of starvation yesterday, raising the total number of famine-related deaths to 180, with 93 of them children.

رئيس شبكة المنظمات الأهلية الفلسطينية في غزة للجزيرة: الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يمعن في تجويع أهالي القطاع.الاحتلال يفرض قيودا صارمة على دخول المواد الغذائية للقطاع.الاحتلال يريد تأجيج الفوضى في القطاع من خلال عمليات نهب المساعدات.#غزه_تموت_جوعاً pic.twitter.com/Z3NHRQthgu — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 5, 2025

Amid this crisis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly resolved to pursue a “full occupation of the Gaza Strip,” according to Israeli media. The Security Cabinet is expected to meet later today to finalize the plan.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed that Benjamin Netanyahu has come to a decision for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, including operations in areas where hostages are held.@AmichaiStein1 https://t.co/cfTLKpyeNF — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 4, 2025

Israeli Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, is reportedly opposing the move, warning that it could endanger hostages and result in substantial Israeli and Palestinian casualties. The debate comes just days after US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Israel to push for a renewed ceasefire framework.

Global support for a two-state solution remains widespread. The United Nations and the Arab League continue to back the creation of an independent Palestinian state, while more than 140 countries — including Russia, China, India, and most African, Asian, and Latin American nations — have already extended recognition. Several Western allies, including France, the UK, and Canada, are preparing to follow suit.

In a recent move, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reaffirmed her government’s support for the recognition of a Palestinian state, declaring that such recognition is a matter of “when, not if.” She warned that without urgent international action, “there will be no Palestine left to recognize,” and called for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian aid.