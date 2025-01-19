Israel receives three female hostages released by Hamas

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Sunday, the reception of three hostages released by Hamas under the prisoner exchange agreement.

The released hostages are identified as Romi Jenni (24 years old), Emily Damarie (28 years old), and Daron Shetanber Khier (31 years old).

Army spokesperson stated, "They are currently accompanied by a special unit from the Israel Defense Forces and the Shabak force on their way to Israeli territory where they will undergo initial medical evaluation."

The spokesperson also requested the public to "show responsibility and sensitivity by respecting the privacy of the returnees and their families."

Today, January 19, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire agreement, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, took effect at 11:15 AM local time after a brief delay due to Israeli demands for the names of hostages to be released by Hamas.

In return for the three females released today, Israel is set to release 90 Palestinian prisoners, including 69 women and 21 teenage boys, as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. Four additional female hostages are expected to be released by Hamas within the next seven days.

The ceasefire aims to halt the fighting that has resulted in the deaths of nearly 47,000 Palestinians and injuries to over 110,700 since October 7, 2023. It also seeks to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by allowing aid trucks to enter the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the ceasefire deal but emphasized that Israel reserves the right to resume fighting if the deal falls apart. US President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire, stating that "the guns in Gaza have gone silent" and highlighting the importance of the agreement in transforming the region. Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida confirmed Hamas's commitment to respecting the ceasefire and urged mediators to ensure Israel's compliance.