Israel resumes Gaza offensive: over 300 killed in heavy strikes

Shafaq News/ Israel launched a large-scale assault on Gaza on Tuesday, killing at least 342 people and ending a fragile two-month ceasefire with Hamas, Palestinian health officials said.

The strikes targeted multiple areas across the enclave, including Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Rafah, with witnesses reporting more than 200 heavy bombardment and repeated explosions. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said women, children, and the elderly were among the dead.

Gaza’s civil defense agency described the bombardment as one of the deadliest since the conflict began, saying emergency teams were struggling to retrieve bodies due to relentless airstrikes.

Israel’s military said it was conducting “extensive strikes on Hamas targets” and accused the group of using civilian areas for military operations. Reports from the ground described strikes on refugee shelters and residential buildings, with ambulances unable to reach the wounded due to ongoing attacks.

Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and launching a "genocidal war" against civilians. In a statement issued earlier Today, the group called on Arabs, Muslims, and "free people worldwide" to take to the streets in protest against what it described as "Israel’s war of extermination" against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Netanyahu and his extremist government have overturned the ceasefire agreement, exposing hostages in Gaza to an unknown fate,” the statement said. Hamas also held Israeli leaders responsible for "a brutal campaign of starvation and systematic destruction," citing the closure of humanitarian aid crossings since March 2. The group urged the UN and Security Council to convene an emergency session to hold Israel accountable.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) echoed Hamas’s stance, stating that Netanyahu had "deliberately sabotaged all ceasefire efforts" and would fail to achieve any strategic advantage. Meanwhile, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said Israel’s actions were "premeditated crimes" aimed at wiping out Gaza's population. The group called on international actors to intervene immediately to stop what it described as "a war of extermination."

Israeli airstrikes killed several high-ranking Hamas officials, according to Al-Jazeera. Among those killed were Abu Ubaida Al-Jamasih, a member of Hamas' political bureau and head of the emergency committee, as well as Brigadier General Bahjat Hassan Abu Sultan, responsible for internal operations in Gaza. Additionally, senior Hamas political bureau member Issam Al-Da’alis and Mahmoud Abu Wafah, the deputy interior minister in Gaza, were reported killed. Hamas officials said these killings would not weaken the group’s ability to fight.

An Israeli security official told Axios that the operation had been prepared in strict secrecy to catch Hamas off guard. The Israeli military stated that targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders would continue as part of its strategy.

“Hamas left us no choice,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said, citing the group’s refusal to release hostages and alleged preparations for new attacks. "If Hamas does not free all captives, the gates of hell will open in Gaza," he warned.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Israel had consulted with President Donald Trump’s administration before launching the strikes. “Israeli officials briefed the White House in advance,” she told Fox News.

The escalation threatens to derail ongoing negotiations over a permanent ceasefire, which had been stalled over Israel’s demand for more hostage releases. Hamas had previously freed dozens of captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, but talks over a second phase had failed to yield progress.

While Israeli officials framed the renewed attacks as a necessary step against Hamas, some analysts suggested the move had been anticipated. “This was the plan all along,” a senior Israeli official said. “The military believes it still has objectives to achieve in Gaza.”

The war, which has raged for 18 months, has left over 48,000 Palestinians dead, according to local authorities, while much of Gaza lies in ruins.