Hostage dies in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify

Shafaq News/ An Israeli hostage held in Gaza was killed and two others injured in overnight Israeli airstrikes, Palestinian media reported on Tuesday.

The attacks that ended a fragile two-month ceasefire with Hamas, targeted various locations across Gaza, with Israeli jets continuing their bombardment well into the early hours of the day, leading to more than 404 deaths and 562 injuries. The toll is expected to rise as Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital chief stated that the facility is unprepared to manage the overwhelming influx of victims. Additionally, many are still under the rubble, with efforts to recover them are underway.

Hamas is currently holding 59 Israeli hostages, with estimates suggesting that half of them are still alive. The others are believed to have perished in the strikes.

A past prisoner swap saw around 150 Israeli captives released in exchange for 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, though Israeli soldiers and high-ranking Palestinian leaders were excluded from the deal.

Discontent in Israel

A statement from the mother of Israeli hostages, David and Ariel Cunio, highlighted the growing frustrations in Israel. In an interview with Maariv, she expressed grave concern for her sons' safety, saying she was "terrified of what might happen" as the Israeli government resumed military operations in Gaza.

She accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of having "no heart" and prioritizing military objectives over the return of Israeli captives.

David and Ariel Cunio were abducted on October 7, 2023, during a raid on Nir Oz settlement in southern Israel. Ariel's girlfriend, Arbel Yehoud, was released in a previous exchange earlier this year.