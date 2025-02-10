Israel on high alert after Hamas postpones hostage release

Shafaq News / On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he has ordered the army to remain on maximum alert in Gaza and to defend Israeli towns following Hamas' decision to postpone the release of Israeli hostages—a move Katz described as a complete breach of the ceasefire agreement and the hostage release deal.

Katz stated, "We will not allow a return to the pre-October 7, 2023, reality." His comments followed an announcement by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, declaring that the release of the hostages—initially scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025—would be postponed until further notice. According to a spokesperson for the brigades, the decision was made in response to Israel's "failure to comply" with the ceasefire terms in Gaza and that the hostages would be released only after Israel compensates for the past weeks retroactively.

In response, Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir called for "intense fire attacks on Gaza from the air and ground" and a "complete halt to humanitarian aid," adding, "We must return to war and destruction."

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, has accused Israel of violating the first phase of the ceasefire by obstructing aid entry to Gaza—a charge that Israel denies.

Meanwhile, Israel has recovered 16 of the 33 hostages scheduled for release, in addition to five Thai hostages who were released without prior arrangements. Conversely, Israel has released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including individuals serving life sentences for attacks that resulted in Israeli fatalities, as well as others detained during the conflict without charges. Israel accuses Hamas of violating arrangements for the release of hostages and of orchestrating offensive activities in front of large crowds during the transfer of detainees to the Red Cross.