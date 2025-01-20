Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire agreement

Shafaq News/ Israel has released the first batch of Palestinian prisoners and children from Ofer Military Prison as part of the exchange agreement with Hamas. The Israeli Prisons Authority announced the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners.

A statement from Hamas' Prisoners Affairs Office mentioned that "a verification process within Ofer Prison revealed a discrepancy in the number of prisoners," adding that "communication with mediators and the Red Cross is ongoing to compel the occupation [Israel] to provide the agreed list of prisoners."

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Sunday between Israel and Hamas, stipulates that Israel will release more than 230 Palestinians held in its prisons under life sentences. The first phase of the ceasefire includes a prisoner exchange deal where Hamas releases 33 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing approximately 1,900 Palestinian detainees, including 734 detainees whose names were published by Israel on Sunday.

These detainees will be released during the first phase of the agreement, which was mediated by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, to end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip that has lasted for 15 months.

According to the list published by Israel, more than 230 of these detainees are serving life sentences for their involvement in attacks or bombings that resulted in the deaths of Israelis, and they will be permanently removed.

The agreement also includes provisions to allow humanitarian aid to flow into the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for a permanent ceasefire.