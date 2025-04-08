USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 147,800 IQD per $100, up from 147,750 IQD the previous day.

Currency exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 148,750 IQD and a buying price of 146,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,800 IQD and the buying price was 147,700 IQD per $100.