Iraq adopts new customs valuation mechanisms

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq assumed the new mechanisms for calculating customs value, implementing directives issued by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, General Authority of Customs said on Monday.

In a statement, the authority said the mechanisms were adopted in accordance with the amended Customs Law No. (23) of 1984 and based on Paragraph (9) of Cabinet Decision No. (569) of 2025, in line with internationally recognized rules and standards, adding that the measures will apply at all customs centers across the country.

On Sunday, dozens of traders and shop owners protested in front of the Customs Authority building in central Baghdad, demanding the cancellation or amendment of the new customs pricing, the release of goods held at ports and the closure of unofficial border crossings.

Under Cabinet Decision No. 957 of 2025, the government elected to raise customs tariffs on imported goods as part of efforts to boost non-oil revenues. The decision broadened duties on a wide range of products and tightened enforcement at border crossings, prompting the initial eruption of protests in Baghdad.

Read more: Explainer: Iraq’s updated customs tariffs, legal dispute, and market impact