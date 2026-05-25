Trump pushes to expand Abraham Accords after Iran breakthrough talks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that additional countries were preparing to join the Abraham Accords* following what he described as progress toward an agreement with Iran.

Trump said he had asked regional leaders who participated in Saturday’s discussions to sign onto the normalization framework and instructed his representatives to immediately begin the process of bringing those countries into the accords.

“Iran joining the Abraham Accords would be an extraordinary event,” Trump said, adding that such a move could “unify the Middle East and make it stronger and more prosperous.”

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence

He continued that regional leaders he had spoken with would welcome Iran’s participation if Tehran signs an agreement with Washington.

Trump also warned that countries refusing to join the accords could be viewed as acting in “bad faith,” though he acknowledged it could be understandable if “one or two” states declined to participate.

Yesterday, Trump said he had held calls regarding Iran with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, and other regional officials.

Following those contacts, Trump announced that Washington had reached a preliminary agreement with Iran, with final details still under discussion.

*The Abraham Accords, launched in 2020 under Trump’s first administration, normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.