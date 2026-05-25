Iran says it shot down a drone over Gulf waters

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian air defense systems have shot down a drone over the Gulf waters, local media reported on Monday, adding that the incident took place in recent hours using an “Arash Kamangir” drone equipped with new systems.

Fars agency said the operation was carried out using a system with stealth capabilities and was intended to demonstrate that “no stealth drone can penetrate the skies of the Gulf.”

The report did not identify the drone or provide details about its origin.

Earlier, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated that Iran would introduce new air defense systems aimed at countering aerial attacks “more effectively.”