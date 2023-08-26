Iran Concludes "Shield of the State's Guardians" exercises

Shafaq News/ Iran announced the successful conclusion of the joint electronic warfare drills named "Shield of the State's Guardians" on Saturday.

The exercises were conducted to assess Iran's capabilities in conducting electronic warfare operations against drones, fighter jets, and helicopters.

The Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that the exercises took place in the central desert region of Iran and involved units from the naval, land, and air forces, as well as air defense units.

According to the agency, the maneuvers encompassed using domestically produced radar devices, drones, manned and uncrewed combat aircraft, micro-aircraft, and other military equipment.

Habibullah Sayyari, the deputy head of the Coordination Department in the Iranian army, was quoted by the agency as stating, "The executed combat scenarios and electronic warfare operations, carried out in collaboration with the four strategic forces of the army, demonstrate the significant advancements achieved by the army in the field of electronic warfare." Sayyari further noted that more than 95% of the planned exercises were successfully executed, showcasing the army's progress.