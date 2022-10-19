Ayatollah Khamenei: they said our drones are fake; now, our drones are dangerous.

Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran had made "achievements" in nuclear technology.

Khamenei stressed that Tehran does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons and bombs.

Concerning the drones issue, the supreme leader pointed out, "those who said the photos of Iranian drones are fake, now, they warn saying the drones are dangerous."

Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), on Ukraine on Monday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones - loitering munitions that cruise towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact. Kyiv moved on Tuesday to cut ties with Iran because of their use.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow, while Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.

In contrast, a top Iranian military general has said that 22 countries are looking to purchase Iranian drones.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi said Iran had developed drones that are "effective and [a] deterrent," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Today we have reached a point that 22 world countries are demanding to purchase unmanned aircraft from Iran," Safavi, who is also the adviser to Supreme Leader, said.