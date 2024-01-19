American drone worth $32 million was shot down for the second time in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Military correspondent of Fox News, Lucas Tomlinson, said that armed factions loyal to Iran shot down an American drone last night, Thursday, in the Iraqi Diyala Governorate.

"Second time since early November a $32 million American Reaper drone has been shot down by Iran's proxy forces." Tomlinson wrote on the X.

Media outlets circulated news of a "strange object" falling east of Al-Muqdadiya district in Diyala Governorate yesterday evening.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq (IRI) is an umbrella term used to describe all Iran-backed forces in Iraq.

The group said that its operations on the U.S. interests, including the U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, are to "expel the American occupation" and to support "Palestinian brothers."

The Iraqi government stressed the country's rejection of any attack on its territory, pledging to protect the diplomatic missions and the Global Coalition forces.