Top Iranian advisor says US actions in Iraq, Afghanistan benefited Iran

Shafaq News/A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday said that U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan had benefited Iran by removing its enemies in the region.

"Today, almost all the analysts in the world agree that the structure of the global power system is moving towards multipolarity," said Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi in a speech in the city of Yazd. "The Asian or Eurasian power -consisting of China, Russia, India, and Iran- is moving to form a new one superior to the American."

Safavi said "U.S. officials declared a few years ago that they wanted to create a Greater Middle East and launched military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan for this purpose. But after twenty years of the U.S. massacre in Afghanistan and Iraq, did they achieve their goals?"

Safavi said that the Americans had "overthrown our enemies in the east and west" in these two operations, which had benefited Iran. However, he added, they also committed "many atrocities".