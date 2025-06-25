Iranian air defenses engage unidentified drones near Iraqi border

Shafaq News – Basra

Iranian air defenses opened fire late Wednesday on unidentified drones near Abadan, close to the Iraqi border, a security source told Shafaq News.

Footage obtained by our agency shows anti-aircraft units engaging three drones over the city. One reportedly crashed in Iraq’s Al-Khurram area within the Al-Siba district, which borders Iran.

A security official in Basra confirmed the authenticity of the footage, recorded by residents in Al-Siba, noting increased troop movements.

“The drone activity triggered alerts on the Iraqi side as well, with authorities tracking for any potential airspace breaches or escalation,” the source added.

The incident comes just days after a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, following a wave of missile exchanges and US airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.