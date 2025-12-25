Turkiye arrests 115 suspects over planned ISIS holiday attacks

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkish authorities arrested 115 people suspected of planning attacks during Christmas and New Year celebrations, Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Thursday.

In a statement on X, the prosecutor’s office said Istanbul police received intelligence indicating that ISIS members were planning attacks in Turkiye, with a particular focus on targeting non-Muslims during the holiday period.

The statement said police carried out coordinated raids at 124 locations across Istanbul, detaining 115 of the 137 suspects sought in the operation.

Authorities also seized several handguns and ammunition during the raids, according to the prosecutor’s office.