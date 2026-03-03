Iraq’s Nineveh: Strikes hit two PMF sites in eastern Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites in eastern Mosul, the capital of Iraq’s Nineveh Province, were struck on Tuesday, causing material damage without casualties, a security source told Shafaq News.

One strike targeted a position of the PMF’s 30th Brigade in the Bartella subdistrict, east of the provincial capital. A second explosion occurred at dawn at another location of the same brigade in the village of Khazna Taba within Bartella.

Authorities initiated legal measures and opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible.