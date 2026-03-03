Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches phase 15 of ‘Operation True Promise 4’

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday announced the fifteenth phase of “Operation True Promise 4,” targeting US positions across the region.

The IRGC stated that further details would be released later.

تفعيل صافرات الإنذار في القدس المحتلة وإطلاق صواريخ الدفاعات الجوية بعد إطلاق رشقة صاروخية من إيران pic.twitter.com/n6ELlCsUvM — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 3, 2026

Separately, the Iranian army reported missile strikes on what it described as hostile vessels and military bases in the region and in Israel, including Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, without providing damage assessments. It also announced the downing of seven Israeli drones —identified as Hermes, Heron, and MQ-9 models— in different areas inside Iran.

In Israel, air raid sirens sounded across central districts during what authorities characterized as a new Iranian ballistic missile attack, the second round of the day. The military confirmed that air defense systems were intercepting incoming projectiles and that early warnings were activated in Jerusalem after additional launches.

צה״ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 3, 2026

Earlier, Israeli media reported a large explosion in central Israel and injuries. Channel 12 indicated that air defenses engaged multiple missiles and that a fragmentation warhead detonated in Petah Tikva, accounting for the series of blasts. Israel’s emergency medical service noted a direct impact in the city and deployed teams to the location.