QatarEnergy Stops Production of Some Downstream Products After Facility Attacks

Shafaq News- Doha

QatarEnergy halted production of several downstream products in the State of Qatar following attacks on two of its installations earlier this week.

“Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of LNG and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products,” the company wrote on X.

QatarEnergy to stop downstream production Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers,… — QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) March 3, 2026

The decision comes after two QatarEnergy facilities in northern Qatar were targeted, according to the company. It did not specify the nature of the attacks or provide details on damage or potential casualties.

QatarEnergy had earlier suspended production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related products as a precautionary measure, amid escalating regional tensions.

Qatar accounts for around 20% of global LNG production, making it one of the world’s largest suppliers.