Iraqi Nuclear Authority: No Rise in Radiation Levels

Iraq’s National Authority for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical and Biological Control said on Tuesday that radiation levels across the country remain within normal ranges, following ongoing military operations across the Middle East.

Fadel Hawi Mazban, head of the authority, revealed that the Incident and Emergency Centre of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) contacted Iraq shortly after the outbreak of hostilities to review radiation monitoring data, amid limited information about the status of Iranian nuclear facilities. “Iraq immediately activated the National Emergency Center and placed early warning systems in all provinces on round-the-clock alert, while also reviewing monitoring data from neighboring countries.”

According to the authority, available readings show no radiation levels above natural background rates in Iraq or surrounding states.

Mazban added that there are, so far, no indications that nuclear facilities inside Iran have been targeted, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on the Gulf coast and the Tehran Research Reactor, noting that several countries in the region operate nuclear power plants, research reactors and fuel storage sites, all of which fall within Iraq’s ongoing monitoring framework.

The nuclear and radiological emergency room, which includes multiple sectoral agencies, remains in continuous session and in contact with the IAEA, Mazban said, adding that Iraq serves as the national point of contact under international early notification and assistance conventions.