Iran-aligned Iraqi factions refuse to halt attacks on US, Israeli interests

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Several Iraqi armed factions have informed government officials and political leaders within the Shiite Coordination Framework that they will continue operations targeting US and Israeli interests inside and outside Iraq, political sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

According to the sources, over the past two days, senior officials sought to contain the escalation and prevent further strikes, cautioning against potential security, economic, and diplomatic repercussions. However, during recent closed-door meetings, faction leaders indicated that suspending attacks “is not under consideration,” pointing to developments in the war involving Iran and signaling the possibility of broader operations to increase pressure across multiple fronts.

Some figures within the Coordination Framework, the sources noted, urged reliance on diplomatic channels and a policy that keeps Iraq removed from regional conflict. The factions maintained that their backing of Iran will persist as long as hostilities between Iran and the United States and Israel continue.