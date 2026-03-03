Islamic Resistance in Iraq: 67 Operations in 48h against the US

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed it had carried out 67 operations over the past 48 hours in two Iraqi provinces and four other countries, targeting the US “occupation bases” and interests in the region.

In a graphic, circulated by outlets affiliated with the factions, listed several bases it said were targeted inside Iraq, including Harir base, Ain al-Asad base, Erbil base, al-Rukban base, al-Rasheed base, and a site referred to as the Coastal Facility base. It also names locations in the Kurdistan Region, including Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, as well as in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

بداية كبيرة والقادم اكبر واكبر pic.twitter.com/404wjZo3pC — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 3, 2026

The group also released footage showing drones it said were launched toward what it described as “occupation bases” in Iraq and the region.