Iraqi drones target northern Israel amid Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Two drones launched from Iraq targeted northern Israel early Saturday, coinciding with an ongoing Israeli operation against Iran.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility, stating, "Continuing our resistance against the occupation, in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against civilians, our fighters attacked a military target in occupied Acre this morning.” The group added that it intends to escalate its attacks against "enemy strongholds."

The Iraqi drone strike comes amid Israeli airstrikes targeting several military sites inside Iran. Israeli officials described their operation as a response to Iranian missile threats, while Iranian media reported that its air defenses intercepted some of the attacks, noting only limited damage.

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced the suspension of all flights across the country early Saturday, citing “heightened regional tensions” and the need to “ensure civilian aviation safety.” However, within hours of the announcement, the ministry resumed flights, reopening Iraqi airspace.