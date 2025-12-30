4,800+ Factories, 183,500+ Cars, and Nearly 100,000 Tons: Kurdistan Region Maps 2025 Trade Push

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

With 4,863 licensed factories, 183,537 imported vehicles, and almost 100,000 tons of exports, the Kurdistan Region has set out a three-phase plan for its import and export sectors in 2025, according to Sheikh Mustafa Sheikh Abdulrahman, head of Kurdish Importers and Exporters Union.

The plan, developed in coordination with the Kurdish government and relevant authorities, begins with securing imports to ensure the steady availability of essential goods across local markets, a focus the union has maintained since its establishment.

The second phase shifts toward strengthening domestic production by expanding factory activity, an effort that accelerated after 2010. Licenses have been granted for 4,863 factories across the Region, although further growth depends on clearer government policies and closer coordination with sectoral ministries. Of those licensed facilities, 2,539 have entered production, with Erbil province accounting for the highest share at 3,243 licenses.

The third phase, now underway, concentrates on exports after local markets achieved relative self-sufficiency in several goods. Industrial activity remains heavily concentrated in construction materials, paper packaging, tissue products, and cardboard, while electricity and textile manufacturing represent a smaller share of projects.

Market protection measures are tied to domestic coverage levels. Any local product that supplies at least 25% of market demand qualifies for protection through higher customs duties and taxes on imported alternatives, a mechanism aimed at sustaining local production.

More than 150 locally made products currently meet between 50% and 100% of domestic demand. These include dairy items, seasonal crops, poultry and meat, detergents, and construction materials such as ceramics, glass, cement, and bricks. Between 65% and 70% of factory output is exported to central and southern Iraq.

Agriculture has also played a growing role. Over the past five years, 2,175 agricultural projects have been implemented, supporting exports of fruits, honey, and other products to regional and international markets. Potato exports exceeded 100,000 tons to Gulf countries and other destinations, including 10,000 cartons of potato chips shipped from Erbil to Saudi Arabia, while hundreds of tons were exported in 2025 to the UAE and Liberia.

Apple exports from the Kani Masi area in Duhok reached around 10,000 tons in previous years, though output declined this year due to low rainfall. Rice production totaled 1,400 tons in Garmiyan and 23,000 tons in Duhok and Aqrah, with current sales focused on domestic markets as efforts continue to expand exports.

Industrial exports have extended beyond food. Drinking water produced in Al-Sulaymaniyah has reached markets in Dubai and several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Olive oil production from the Rasan factory saw 10 tons exported to the UK and Germany, while tomato paste from the Harir plant has been shipped to the United States and four European and Arab countries. In addition, 53 tons of slaughterhouse waste that had previously been discarded were exported in 2025 to Pakistan and other destinations, alongside limited shipments of locally produced tahini, with plans to increase volumes.

In manufacturing, the Ava Medica plant has exported 12 types of medicines, while the Kurdistan’s industrial base includes 16 motor oil factories supplying markets in central and southern Iraq, as well as Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and several African countries. Cement factories produce 15 million tons annually, with 10 million tons exported to central and southern Iraq, and between 70% and 80% of rebar and cement output shipped to those areas.

The Region’s business registry lists 37,456 local companies, 3,662 foreign firms, and 1,304 branches of Baghdad-registered companies. Vehicle imports reached 183,537 cars under 922 licenses, with most entering through the Haji Omran crossing at 84,443 vehicles and the Ibrahim Khalil crossing at 66,241.

Exports in 2025 were carried out under 115 licenses, covering 99,852 tons of goods, along with 100,000 individual items and 449,000 cartons, in addition to large quantities of other products.