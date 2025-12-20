Iraq’s imports hit $63B+ by September 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Bank announced on Saturday that imports from the start of January through September 2025 totaled $63.093 billion.

According to a report, government imports reached $5.35 billion, while private sector imports amounted to $57.743 billion.

The Central Bank noted that government imports included consumer goods, capital goods, petroleum products, and other official imports, while private sector imports consisted of consumer and capital goods.

Last month, CBI said that Iraq’s imports of key goods rose by nearly 25% in 2024 compared with 2023, reaching $87.41 billion.