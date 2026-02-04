Former Baath Party official arrested in Iraq's Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

On Wednesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) apprehended a man in Iraq’s Kirkuk province over alleged ties to Saddam Hussein’s banned Baath Party, invoking Article 10 of the Baath Party Prohibition Law.

In a statement, the PMF identified the suspect by the initials J.S.H., pointing out that he previously led the civil wing of the dissolved party in the Zab subdistrict of Hawija district, Kirkuk.

The arrest comes after recent operations in Babil, Mosul, and Dhi Qar, where several senior Baathists were detained in what officials referred to as the “largest” operation of its kind in years.

Banned since 2003, the Baath Party remains illegal under Iraq’s constitution and the 2016 law prohibiting its activities. Meanwhile, the 2008 Accountability and Justice Act continues to allow prosecution of former regime members involved in crimes or attempts to reorganize the party.