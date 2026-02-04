10+ dead in new wave of Israeli strikes on Gaza

Shafaq News– Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed after Israeli airstrikes struck multiple locations across Gaza, Palestinian media outlets reported on Wednesday.

An Israeli drone targeted a residential apartment in eastern Gaza City, killing five people and injuring others. Another apartment near Khan Younis in southern Gaza was hit, leaving several wounded. Two additional Palestinians were also killed near the so-called “yellow line” southeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The strikes followed reports that an Israeli officer was shot while on patrol near the northern sector of the Gaza Strip. In a statement, the Israeli Army confirmed carrying out several artillery and air strikes across the Strip in retaliation. Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that the Army Southern Command is preparing to target additional military sites in Gaza following the officer’s injury.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously maintained that the Palestinian Authority would not assume any role in administering Gaza. In a meeting with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Netanyahu outlined Israel’s demands for a full disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the completion of what he described as Israel’s war objectives before any reconstruction efforts.

Despite a US-backed ceasefire that took effect in October last year, Israeli operations have continued, resulting in 526 Palestinian deaths since then, the Ministry of Health in Gaza noted. This brings the total toll since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, to 71,803, with 171,570 injured.

Israel has also faced criticism for restricting the entry of agreed humanitarian aid into Gaza, where around 2.4 million Palestinians continue to endure severe humanitarian conditions.