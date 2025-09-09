Israel orders Gaza City residents to move south as death toll climbs

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli military on Tuesday urged residents of Gaza City to move south via the Al-Rasheed coastal road, warning that its forces would operate with “great force” in the area.

#عاجل إلى جميع سكان مدينة غزة والمتواجدين في كل أحيائها، من المدينة القديمة وتفاح شرقًا وحتى البحر غربًا⭕️جيش الدفاع مصمم على حسم حماس وسيعمل في منطقة مدينة غزة بقوة كبيرة، كما عمل في مختلف أنحاء القطاع.⭕️من أجل سلامتكم، أخلوا فورًا عبر محور الرشيد باتجاه المنطقة الإنسانية في… pic.twitter.com/XiNYwBhPOQ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 9, 2025

The announcement followed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's threat of a “massive storm” over Gaza. Posting on X, Katz wrote that the “towers of terrorism” would shake, emphasizing that the military would continue expanding its operation to achieve a decisive outcome.

היום תכה סופת הוריקן אדירה בשמי העיר עזה וגגות מגדלי הטרור ירעדו.זאת אזהרה אחרונה למרצחי ואנסי החמאס בעזה ובמלונות הפאר בחו"ל: שחררו את החטופים והניחו את הנשק - או שעזה תיהרס ואתם תושמדו.צה"ל ממשיך כמתוכנן - ונערך להרחבת התמרון להכרעת עזה. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 8, 2025

Katz had approved a plan to capture Gaza, mobilizing roughly 80,000 reservists to support the campaign. The current phase, codenamed Gideon’s Chariots B, builds on an earlier stage in which the Israeli military claimed to have seized control of 75 percent of Gaza’s territory to pressure Hamas into a hostage deal.

Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse reported that 904 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, citing Israeli military data. The total includes 468 troops who have died since the ground offensive began on October 27. The update followed yesterday’s confirmation that four soldiers were killed when an explosive device struck their tank.

On the ground in Gaza, hospital sources, cited by Palestinian media, reported 17 fatalities since dawn from Israeli airstrikes on homes and shelters for displaced people. Emergency services also reported at least 25 individuals missing under the rubble of a house hit in Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City.

The Gaza Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal to the international community to protect hospitals and medical staff and to provide safe access routes in Gaza governorate, warning that a humanitarian disaster threatens thousands of patients and the wounded.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, more than 64,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 163,000 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.