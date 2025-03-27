25 killed in 24 Hours as Israel advances in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Gaza authorities provided an update regarding the ongoing Israeli offensive, with reports of increasing casualties and widespread destruction.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll has now reached 50,208, with 113,910 individuals injured since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry also stated that, since March 18, 855 people have been killed, and 1,869 others have sustained injuries.

In the past 24 hours alone, 25 more people were killed, and 82 others were injured as Israeli forces advanced to Al-Rashid Street, opening fire on civilians.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) condemned the deaths of over 180 children in Gaza in a single day, attributing the toll to Israel’s resumption of military operations.

In a post on X, UNRWA called for an immediate ceasefire, warning that without a halt to the fighting, the number of casualties would continue to rise.

Over 180 children were reportedly killed in a single day in #Gaza.If the ceasefire is not restored, large scale loss of life continues,#CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/t3Rn286dRt — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 27, 2025

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor also reported alarming statistics, stating that Israel has been killing more than 103 Palestinians and injuring over 223 every 24 hours since March 18. The organization accused Israel of using genocidal tactics, including blockade, starvation, and the imposition of deadly living conditions, to devastate the Palestinian population.