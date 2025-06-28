Israeli army reports intercepted Yemen missile over Negev

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Saturday, Israel’s military reported that a missile was launched from Yemen toward southern Israel, prompting air raid sirens in Be’er Sheva, the Dead Sea, and several areas across the Negev region.

Air defense systems were activated in response. The military confirmed that interception efforts were initiated and that the projectile may have been ‘’successfully brought down.’’

An explosion was also heard near Arad, east of Be’er Sheva, according to Israeli public radio.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Yemen’s Houthi movement has previously launched long-range attacks toward Israel during the war in Gaza, where, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 55,999 people have been killed since October 2023, including 18,000 children and 12,400 women.