Hamas accuses Israel of lacing aid flour with narcotics

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Friday, Hamas’s authorities in Gaza announced that narcotic pills were found hidden in flour distributed by the US-Israeli funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Describing the incident as a “heinous crime” targeting civilians and social stability, the Media Office in Gaza revealed in a statement that several Oxycodone pills — a powerful opioid — were discovered inside flour bags provided by what it called the “so-called American-Israeli aid centers.”

The statement expressed deep concern and condemnation over the situation, warning that some of the pills may have been intentionally ground or dissolved into the flour.

“Four testimonies have so far been documented from citizens who allegedly found the pills in their food aid packages,” the statement clarified, holding Israel “fully responsible” for what it described as a deliberate attempt to promote drug addiction and undermine Palestinian society as “a part of a broader campaign of social destruction and genocide.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has not yet responded to the allegations.

Earlier, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) organization called for the immediate dismantling of the Foundation, warning that the system has caused over 500 deaths and thousands of injuries in the past month.

MSF accused Israeli authorities and their partners of “turning humanitarian aid into a tool of degradation and violence,” forcing starving Palestinians to risk their lives for minimal supplies.