Israel declares total siege on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, and food

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Monday the imposition of a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during a meeting to evaluate the situation in the Southern Command, Gallant stated, "There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed."

This announcement comes as the Israeli army summoned 300,000 reserve soldiers, marking the largest call-up operation in response to ongoing security events since Saturday.

The Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip initiated Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood." It launched attacks on several settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, capturing and killing hundreds of Israelis, including soldiers.